-
In response to Gov. Janet Mills' new directives for retail stores across the state to limit the spread of COVID-19, supermarkets, pharmacies and other…
-
Shaw’s grocery store executives are apologizing to an African American man after an incident this week in their Saco store. The man says he was singled…
-
Maine’s high court has given a number of former full-time Shaw’s employees a victory as they pursue an age discrimination lawsuit against the grocery…
-
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A locally based agency that provides food assistance to more than 1,200 families in need each year is going to be getting food…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Bangor Daily News reports that Shaw’s Supermarkets is fighting an effort by the Teamsters Union to organize the chain’s pharmacists…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Human Rights Commission says three women were discriminated against because of their age when Shaw's supermarkets laid off…
-
Officials are warning shoppers at Shaw's stores throughout Maine and New England, to check credit card statements carefully, following a data breach…