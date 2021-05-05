Shaw's Delivery Drivers Back To Work After Contract Negotiations Resume

Delivery drivers and mechanics for the Shaw's and Star Markets chains are back at work in New England, after a strike that started Monday.

The goal of the demonstration had been to get company officials back to the bargaining table, after months of delay following the previous contract's expiration, says Joe Piccone, business agent with the Maine-based Teamsters' unit representing those supermarket workers.

"The issue we went out over was the company not having anybody in authority to present us a counter-offer. Several hours after the strike began, they miraculously were able to retain somebody with authority to negotiate a contract," Piccone says.

Piccone says the unit's roughly 80 members continued the strike through Tuesday to show they were serious.

Negotiations are now scheduled to begin on Thursday. A company spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

