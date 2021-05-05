© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Shaw's Delivery Drivers Back To Work After Contract Negotiations Resume

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published May 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT
Shaws Contract
Elise Amendola
/
Associated Press
In this March 8, 2010 file photo, union workers walk a picket line outside Shaw's supermarkets' distribution center in Methuen, Mass.

Delivery drivers and mechanics for the Shaw's and Star Markets chains are back at work in New England, after a strike that started Monday.

The goal of the demonstration had been to get company officials back to the bargaining table, after months of delay following the previous contract's expiration, says Joe Piccone, business agent with the Maine-based Teamsters' unit representing those supermarket workers.

"The issue we went out over was the company not having anybody in authority to present us a counter-offer. Several hours after the strike began, they miraculously were able to retain somebody with authority to negotiate a contract," Piccone says.

Piccone says the unit's roughly 80 members continued the strike through Tuesday to show they were serious.

Negotiations are now scheduled to begin on Thursday. A company spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Tags

Business and EconomyShaw's
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever