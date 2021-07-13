Maine Public Names Rick Schneider as President and CEO

Schneider is an experienced public media leader who served as chief operating officer for WETA, the PBS station and classical music radio station for Greater Washington, from 2013 to 2017. He helped implement the 2014 acquisition of MacNeil/Lehrer Productions and was named the first president of NewsHour Productions, WETA’s LLC with oversight of PBS NewsHour.

He was previously president and CEO of WPBT in Miami and KNPB in Reno. He started his career as a broadcast news reporter and anchor before moving to news director and then station manager of WUFT-TV in Gainesville, Florida.

"Rick’s extensive background in public broadcasting and journalism make him the right choice for Maine Public’s next president and CEO," stated Marion Freeman, the Chair of Maine Public’s Board of Trustees. "He has the experience and vision to lead the network to an exciting new level of audience outreach with meaningful, relevant content as we embrace the technological changes in public media. We are delighted to welcome Rick and his family to Maine."

"Maine Public’s journalism and services during the pandemic epitomize the best of public media," said Schneider. "I’m thrilled to join an organization that is so vital and beloved by residents across the state."

Schneider served on the PBS board of directors and chaired the boards of the Public Television Major Market Group, Florida Public Media, and the Pacific Mountain Network. After leaving WETA, he joined the National Center for Family Philanthropy, a DC-based nonprofit serving family foundations nationwide. Livingston Associates assisted Maine Public in conducting the national search.

About Maine Public: Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories, and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

