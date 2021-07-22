Maine Seeks To Preserve 1,600 Acres Of Holden Wetlands To Compensate For I-395 Connector

The Maine Department of Transportation is proposing to preserve more than 1,600 acres of wetlands in Holden to offset the environmental impact of the coming construction of a controversial 6-mile connector between I-395 in Brewer to Route 9 in Eddington.

The state agency is seeking approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to preserve the 1,628 acres on either side of Mann Hill Road as a way to compensate for the construction’s environmental impact. The Department of Transportation outlined its plans to preserve the land in a June 29 permit application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The preservation proposal marks the latest stage toward the development of the 6-mile connector that has been in the works and debated for decades . The new roadway would extend I-395 from its current end near the Brewer-Holden town line about 6 miles northeast to connect it with Route 9.

Drivers currently have to use state Route 46, which passes through Eddington and Holden, to travel between the two larger roads.

The Maine Department of Transportation expects major work on the project to begin in September . Work began last summer on the replacement of the Wilson Street bridge in Brewer, which carries Route 1A over I-395.

