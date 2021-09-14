Eight More Mainers Die With COVID-19, As 667 New Cases Are Reported Tuesday

Maine is reporting another 667 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Eight more people have died from the disease. according to the Maine CDC.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 444, its highest point since April.

Many of the new infections have been reported over the course of the last week. The state CDC is reporting them now because it's going through a backlog of test results that have accumulated during the late summer surge.

The delta variant is driving that surge, which has put great stress on the state's health care system. As of Monday, 194 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. including 67 in critical care and 40 on ventilators.

The state's two biggest hospital systems now report that a record high portion of their coronavirus tests are coming back positive.