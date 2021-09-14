© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Eight More Mainers Die With COVID-19, As 667 New Cases Are Reported Tuesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT

Maine is reporting another 667 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Eight more people have died from the disease. according to the Maine CDC.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 444, its highest point since April.

Many of the new infections have been reported over the course of the last week. The state CDC is reporting them now because it's going through a backlog of test results that have accumulated during the late summer surge.

The delta variant is driving that surge, which has put great stress on the state's health care system. As of Monday, 194 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. including 67 in critical care and 40 on ventilators.

The state's two biggest hospital systems now report that a record high portion of their coronavirus tests are coming back positive.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker
Related Content
Coronavirus Maine
  1. Maine Health Systems See Record COVID-19 Positivity Rates