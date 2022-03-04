MAINE PUBLIC RADIO - PUBLIC NOTICE - 89.7 Greenville

On November 3, 2021, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, applicant for a new noncommercial educational FM radio station on 89.7, Greenville, Maine, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit. An amendment was filed on February 28, 2022. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/nceDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076f917edb987a017eff19cba90bd8&id=25076f917edb987a017eff19cba90bd8&goBack=N

