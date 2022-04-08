Maine Public launches Season Five of High School Quiz Show Maine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEWISTON, Maine (March 29, 2022,) – Maine Public announces the fifth season of High School Quiz Show Maine, a locally produced television production spearheaded by veteran producer Nick Woodward, pitting four-student teams from Maine high schools against each other in a single elimination, academic bracket competition.

High School Quiz Show Maine will join Maine Public Television’s schedule all this Spring, airing on Thursday nights at 8:00 pm with rebroadcasts on Friday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. The winning team will receive a $1,000 gift to their school’s Project Graduation with the runner-up being awarded a $500 gift. New this season is Todd Gutner, the Chief Meteorologist at NEWS CENTER Maine, coming on as the show’s host. Maine Public is also introducing a new element, the Conundrum Question of the Week, that viewers at home can attempt to answer and win support for the Maine school of their choice. High School Quiz Show Maine is made possible by the generous support of Unitil, Safety Insurance, and the Maine Education Association.

Complete episode airing times and archived High School Quiz Show Maine matches can be found at mainepublic.org.

