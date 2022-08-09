Vermont's 2022 primary election results
Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press.
Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator of 48 years, Patrick Leahy? With Vermont's sole House member Rep. Peter Welch running for Leahy's seat, might Vermont send a woman to Congress for the first time? Who will become Vermont's next secretary of state, attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor?
Note: only contested races included in results.
Statewide races
State Senate races
State House races
Here are the major party candidates who will be on Vermont's general election ballot:
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Governor
Lieutenant governor
Attorney general
Secretary of state
