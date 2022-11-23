MAINE PUBLIC TELEVISION - PUBLIC NOTICE - W04BS-D Bethel

On November 18, 2022, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of W04BS-D, Channel 4, Bethel, Maine, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff383a50a1a0183a9b7294b0210&id=25076ff383a50a1a0183a9b7294b0210&goBack=N