Maine Department of Environmental Protection issues Air Quality Alert Sunday

The Department of Environmental Protection reports that smoke began to move into northern Maine early Sunday morning and was expected to move south and west during the day. The state says areas of Maine away from the coast will have some degree of smoke and it may be heavy at times.

Officials say the resulting unhealthy air quality for children, the elderly, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease could cause reduced lung function and irritation. Residents may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, and/or an uncomfortable sensation in their chest, and are advised to keep inhalers and medicine with them.

The state says that residents should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, wear a N95 or KN95 mask, and close windows in their homes and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Monday's forecast is expected to improve with moderate particle pollution throughout the state due to the fact that smoke can take some time to clear out.

The following resources can provide you with updated information:

• Health information for smoke impacted areas: https://www.airnow.gov/air-quality-and-health/fires-and-your-health/

• Air Quality Forecast page: http://www.maine.gov/dep/air/ozone/

• DEP's toll free air quality hotline is 1-800-223-1196.

The DEP Air Quality Forecast page will be updated Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and again Monday morning.