How to Diversify Fly Fishing

When you imagine opening a fishing catalogue, who do you see?

In this next Borealis story, we'll hear from people who seek to change representation in fly fishing through a coming together of identities. Maine Public reporter Murray Carpenter heads on down to the Wild River in Bethel, ME to meet with organizers and guests of "Maine Outcast Camp," a program hosted by the Confluence Collective. Attendees discover creative and informed ways of approaching how to tie a fly, and along the way, they uncover new things about themselves.

Learn more about the Confluence Collective and its work!

