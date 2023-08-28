Troopers struck by car while responding to domestic disturbance in Hollis

Four Maine state troopers, including one trainee, were struck Sunday night by a car while answering a call to deal with a domestic disturbance in Hollis.

A Westbrook man, Tyler Corton, was arrested by York County sheriff's deputies and is being charged with aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violations of earlier bail conditions.

The four troopers — Jake Mowry, David Lemieux, Dakota Stewart and recruit Shane St. Pierre — were all taken to Maine Medical Center. Stewart was released after treatment for a broken ankle and broken bones in his foot. The other three troopers were due for surgery Monday. Their injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. A female passenger in Corton's car, Amber Gedaro of Westbrook, was treated and released at the scene.

Maine State Police Operations Major Lucas Hare says the four were interviewing people about the domestic dispute. They were standing in the breakdown lane, where a police vehicle had its flashing lights on when a car veered off Route 202 into the breakdown lane and struck the four troopers.

Lucas says state police will review the incident to see if the troopers could have kept themselves out of harms way, but he cautioned state police work can be dangerous.

"We try to mitigate those risks, but, unfortunately, we can't eliminate them," Hare said.

