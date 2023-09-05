At risk wood turtles find a home at Loring Air Force Base

Many people have heard of the historic Loring Air Force Base in northern Maine. But did you know there's something even older, something prehistoric, putting down roots in Aroostook County? No, we're not talking about dinosaurs, but a different reptile that still walks the earth today.

In this Borealis story, we follow along with biologists and their super sniffer yellow lab, June, as they search for the elusive and "at risk" wood turtle on the grounds of one of the country's oldest Air Force bases. Watch the full Borealis story to find out the historical importance of this northern Maine ecosystem that is now home to a population of wood turtles.

Learn more about the Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge.

