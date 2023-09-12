Nyle Sockbeson's Appalachian Trail Journey

Nyle Sockbeson is a dedicated hiker, “Project Venture” leader, educator, blogger, and member of the Penobscot drum circle known as the The Burnurwurbskek Singers. Nyle proudly celebrates his ancestry in both the Penobscot Nation and the Passamaquoddy Tribe, both of which are part of the Wabanaki Confederacy in what is now known as Maine.

In our latest Borealis story, we get to know Nyle as he traverses the rocky and forested mountains along the final leg of the 2,100-mile-long Appalachian Trail, known as the 100-Mile-Wilderness.

Before we're done, host Aislinn Sarnacki catches up with him, literally, as he reaches the peak of Katahdin at the end of the trail. But Nyle's story goes so much deeper than counting down the miles. Watch the whole video to see the power of community and connection to one's roots for this skilled and passionate young hiker.

See Nyle's blog posts and learn more about Wabanaki Public Health & Wellness!

Production Credits:

Written, Reported and Produced by: Aislinn Sarnacki

Videography by: Matthew Meuniere and Aislinn Sarnacki

Edited by: Matt Nasi/BlackFly Media

Script editing by: Jennifer Rooks

Graphics courtesy: Mark Hylas, Appalachian Trail Conservancy