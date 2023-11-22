Women Train to become Registered Maine Guides

A week of hands-on training at camp, a 100-question test, an interview, and a variety of outdoor demonstrations. These are a few of the elements of training required to become a registered Maine guide.

In this Borealis story, reporter Patty Wight gets to know many of the women who are stepping out of their comfort zones to get certified. Some have loads of experience in the outdoors, while others are making huge pivots to prioritize an outdoorsy life for their own well-being.

No matter their motivation, these women all work hard to overcome the training challenges through the values of grit and community.

Learn more about becoming a Registered Maine Guide here.

Learn more about Special Surfers and their work here!

