Dignitaries, family gather in Stamford to remember Joe Lieberman

Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman was remembered by dignitaries at a funeral service in his hometown of Stamford Friday morning.

Chris Dodd served in the Senate with Lieberman for more than two decades and knew him far longer than that.

“Many of us, and I'm one of them, are having a hard time accepting and processing the tragic passing of Joe Lieberman, my friend for more than half a century,” Dodd said.

Dodd said even during crises, Lieberman always conveyed a sense of calmness. Dodd said that was a hallmark of how Lieberman treated other people.

Lieberman died Wednesday at the age of 82 due to complications from a fall.

Among those speaking was Al Gore, who ran for president on a Democratic ticket with Lieberman in the disputed 2000 election.

“Those who seek its definition will not find it in dictionaries so much as they find it in the way Joe Lieberman lived his life: friendship over anger, reconciliation as a form of grace,” Gore said. “We can learn from Joe Lieberman’s life some critical lessons about how we might heal the rancor in our nation today.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.

