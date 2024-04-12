On April 8, 2024, midday skies darkened over Vermont as a total solar eclipse cast the shadow of the moon across a swath of North America. Vermont Public’s team of filmmakers spread out along the path of totality. Over the course of the day, we spoke to dozens of people: families, solo travelers, eclipse chasers, amateur astronomers, scientists and more. It was a day for everyone to see and feel the power of the cosmos, and gaze up in wonder at our universe.

