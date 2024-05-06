Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey collects money owed to Long Creek Watershed Project

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Monday his office has collected $650,000 owed to the Long Creek Watershed Project and to the state of Maine.

The watershed project was started by the state, four municipalities and private landowners 14 years ago. Fees from the private landowners provide some of the funding for efforts to improve the quality of Long Creek, which runs through the densely developed Maine Mall area.

Attorney General Frey's concerned two entities, Cornerbrook LLC and CPSP LLC, are both owned by developer Joe Soley. After winning court judgements, Frey's office said Soley's companies have paid $400,000 to the Long Creek Watershed Management District, and another $250,000 to the state.

District Executive Director Peter Carney said, "It is important for all District members to fully comply with the DEP’s general permit for storm water discharges to Long Creek and to pay their fair share of the related financial obligations.”

Over its 14 years, the Long Creek project has undertaken 100 projects designed to improve the water quality in Long Creek. Among the most recent were work to restore natural barriers to slow the flow of water in the creek, and the creation of a new, artificial wetland to filter runoff before it reaches Long Creek.