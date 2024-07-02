National Republican Campaign Committee reserves nearly $2.5 million in ad time in Maine TV markets

The national Democratic and Republican parties are once again gearing up for an expensive fight over Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Advertising reservations, especially for TV airtime, are one way to gauge how involved the national parties expect to be in a congressional campaign. And by that measure, the 2nd District race between Democratic Congressman Jared Golden and his Republican challenger, former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault, is clearly a high priority as the two parties battle for control of the House.

The National Republican Campaign Committee announced last week that it reserved nearly $2.5 million in the Bangor, Presque Isle and Portland television markets. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, meanwhile, has reserved nearly $1.8 million in ad time.

Of course, they won't be the only groups trying to influence Maine voters. Two years ago other outside groups spent more than $12 million on Golden's re-match against former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin. But Republicans are hoping Theriault will fare better against the moderate Democratic incumbent.