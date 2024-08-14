Developers break ground on first net-zero NH housing units geared towards middle class

Developers, clean energy advocates and public officials celebrated the groundbreaking Wednesday for New Hampshire’s first net-zero energy housing development geared toward middle-class home buyers.

The 26 market rate duplexes, developed by Aspire Residential, are designed to produce or save as much energy as they consume. They are expected to all go on the market at the end of next year.

Representatives from Aspire said this development is unique because it is neither a custom-built luxury home nor a heavily government subsidized housing project geared towards low-income residents. The state’s first net-zero public housing project opened in West Lebanon in 2019.

The groundbreaking comes as New Hampshire continues to face a significant affordable housing challenge , with experts estimating the state in need of more than 20,000 additional units to meet demand.

At the event in Hudson, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said affordable housing remains a top concern for many residents.

“The more we can encourage housing units and development, the better,” she said.

John Gargasz, the founder of Aspire, said net-zero homes end up being more affordable than traditional construction, with utility bills that he described as “effectively zero.”

“We believe this is just fundamentally the right way to build,” he said. “It's efficient on resources. It saves you money, and it's a more valuable home that is going to last longer.”