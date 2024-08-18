Heavy rain pounds southwestern CT, leading to street flooding, water rescues, stranded campers

Heavy rain pounded southwestern Connecticut Sunday afternoon, leading to flooded roads, water rescues and even mudslides.

Dozens of campers were stranded at a state park due to a washed-out bridge, but officials said they were safe.

In the New Haven County town of Oxford, two people were missing after being swept into the Little River, WFSB-TV reported.

Fairfield and New Haven counties were hit hardest. Some areas saw between 6 and 10 inches of rain, with 1 to 2 inches of precipitation falling each hour, weather officials said. More rain is possible across Connecticut on Monday.

Officials were warning people to stay home during the storm and that motorists should never drive through flooded streets or intersections and to instead turn around.

Gov. Ned Lamont described the storm as "historic" for some areas of the state. He said he and state emergency managers have been working with local officials regarding the storm's aftermath. Urban search and rescue teams helped at least 100 people evacuate unsafe conditions as of Sunday evening, he said.

"Once daylight occurs, crews will be out to survey damage and begin clean-up," Lamont said. "If you live in the western portion of Connecticut, we are urging you to stay home if you can until the flooding has receded, and definitely do not ever attempt to drive through any flooded roads."

The rain was so heavy that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Sunday evening for central Fairfield County and northwestern New Haven County.

Flash flood warnings were also in effect Sunday evening for southwestern Hartford County, southeastern Litchfield County, as well as central Fairfield County and central New Haven County.

In Fairfield County, Danbury emergency crews responded to more than a dozen calls for water rescues, said Bernie Meehan, deputy chief with the Danbury Fire Department.

“People insist upon driving into deep water, and they get in harm's way, and the fire department has to go rescue them,” Meehan said.

There was at least one mudslide in Danbury but it was under control, officials said.

A 110-unit elderly housing complex flooded quickly and emergency responders helped residents get out, including carrying one woman who was “basically on life support” through flood waters to get to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital, Meehan said.

Crews also evacuated pets.

“They wouldn’t leave without their pets,” he said.

About 50 campers stranded in Southbury

In New Haven County, about 50 campers were stranded at Kettletown State Park in Southbury due to a washed-out bridge.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told Connecticut Public Sunday night that the campers were not in danger.

Officials were working on a plan to evacuate the campers in coordination with other agencies.

Across Southbury, crews were responding to emergencies and road closures.

Southbury Police were advising residents to stay home. The department said on social media that emergency responders will "only be dispatched for residential flooding that presents an immediate risk to safety."

Elsewhere in New Haven County, in the town of Oxford, First Selectman George Temple issued a plea around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Facebook.

"This is not the time to venture out for any reason," Temple said, saying the town was experiencing "significant flooding, mudslides and other hazardous conditions."

He noted the fire and police departments were stretched thin as they were responding to various calls.

In Fairfield County, in the town of Redding, officials said flooded streams and rivers overflowed onto roads and bridges. Emergency crews were responding to assist motorists stuck in water.

Sunday's weather a 'one-two punch'

In Stamford, various buildings suffered flooding. Pilgrim Towers, a senior housing complex, had garage flooding, resulting in some vehicles being covered with water. Nobody was hurt, said Deputy Chief Philip Hayes with the Stamford Fire Department.

“We did do a door-to-door knock to make sure that everybody was OK, that they didn't need anything, didn't need any medicines,” he said.

Hayes described Sunday's events as a “one-two punch.”

First, the heavy rain coincided with high tide, resulting in flooding in some areas. The second punch was river flooding, he said.

Stamford crews on Sunday morning responded to 10 vehicles where motorists needed help with floodwaters; no one was seriously hurt, Hayes said.

“Unfortunately, some people try to pass it with their vehicles that just are too low to the ground, and they get trapped in the water, and we send our engines out there,” he said. “People with special suits go out, and we take the people out of danger and bring them to safety.”

Monday forecast

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are possible across parts of Connecticut on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Even small amounts of rain could cause issues with ground that's already saturated from Sunday's storms.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with some showers possible in the morning, but otherwise will be dry and cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

Connecticut Public's Lori Mack, Garett Argianas and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.