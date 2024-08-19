At least 2 are dead after 10 inches of rain floods parts of Connecticut

Parts of southwestern Connecticut have been hit by severe flooding from as much as 10 inches of rain, and at least two people were confirmed dead, authorities said.

In western New Haven County, two people have died due to the flooding, state police said. Authorities say the bodies are believed to be those of two women reported missing after they were swept away by floodwaters.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in response to the significant flooding. More than two dozen roads have been closed and officials anticipate they'll remain shut down for an extended period, Lamont said.

Eighteen people were rescued from a restaurant in Oxford by firefighters who stretched a ladder across the floodwaters to reach them.

The water was “literally enveloping this whole restaurant,” said Jeremy Rodorigo, a firefighter from the neighboring town of Beacon Falls. “And we were worried about the structural integrity of the restaurant because there were literally cars floating by and large objects hitting the building.”

Dozens of campers were rescued late Sunday after being stranded at a state park due to a washed-out bridge. Officials said they were safe.

'They were looking for bodies'

The two women who died in Oxford were stranded in separate cars, Oxford Fire Chief Scott Pelletier said at a news conference with other Connecticut officials.

Firefighters were acting to get the first woman out of her car and take her to safety when a rush of water swept her away, he said. The second woman got out of her car and made it to a roadside sign that she tried to cling to, but “the racing water was too much” and swept her away, too, he said.

In nearby Seymour, Richard Webb was pumping out his flooded basement Monday morning and recalled police searching his neighborhood for flood victims the day before.

"They were out here looking for bodies yesterday," Webb said. "It might have been like 2:30 — 3 o’clock or something — all these fire trucks and stuff. And it’s like, everybody’s looking — what are you looking for? And, unfortunately, someone fell in."

Gov. Ned Lamont says more than 100 people were evacuated by search and rescue teams around the state as of Sunday evening.

Webb said he was lucky; the storm only pushed about 4 inches of water into his basement.

"There’s a guy across the street that had 4 feet," he said.

CT governor declares emergency as bridges down, roads wiped out

In Oxford, the storm wiped out a bridge close to the home of Emily Gagnon, pulling a tree into rushing floodwaters and knocking out her power.

"The water just got stronger and stronger and kind of took it out," Gagnon said. "All of the trees and wires and everything got swept into the river as well, which pulled down the wires in our front yard. And it was a live wire — so it was on fire next to our garbage cans in the front yard."

Gagnon said her family has seen severe weather at their home before — including a tornado — but nothing on this scale.

In his emergency declaration, Lamont said the flooding caused significant damage to infrastructure in the western part of the state.

"I strongly encourage anyone in the western area of the state to stay alert for updates before traveling and do not attempt to drive through any flooded roads," Lamont said.

In Fairfield County, Laura Nelson of Redding jogged by a collapsed guardrail passing over a stream, on Old Stagecoach Road, just hours after the street flooded.

She says it has been quite a while since she has seen a storm this bad.

“We haven't seen a flood like this in at least 13, 14 years,” Nelson said. “So this was the first like this in a very long time.’”

Massive rainfall across portions of the state

Storms dropped as much as 10 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut and a second round hit Suffolk County on New York's Long Island overnight, National Weather Service meteorologist James Tomasini said.

The weather service declared a flash flood warning Sunday night for parts of Fairfield, New Haven, Litchfield and Hartford counties, the state’s emergency management services said on the social platform X.

Weather officials say the flooding was unrelated to Hurricane Ernesto, which on Monday was over the open Atlantic Ocean but still expected to cause powerful swells, dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public's Michayla Savitt, Abigail Brone, Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.