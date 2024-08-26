PUBLIC NOTICE W05DD-D

On August 20, 2024, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of W05DD-D, Channel 5, St. Francis, Maine, filed a major modification application with the Federal Communications to change to channel 35. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

