FCC Applications

PUBLIC NOTICE W05DD-D

Published August 26, 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT

On August 20, 2024, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of W05DD-D, Channel 5, St. Francis, Maine, filed a major modification application with the Federal Communications to change to channel 35. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076f919133884b019133c01864004a&id=25076f919133884b019133c01864004a&goBack=N
