In Hartford, thousands gather in joyful celebration of Puerto Rican heritage and pride

The streets of Hartford were filled with vibrant colors and excitement on Sunday as the capital city celebrated the 60th year of The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sept. 22.

Starting on Park Street, the nearly 3,000 parade participants walked the route from Frog Hollow to Bushnell Park, entertaining the thousands who lined the streets waving flags, cheering, dancing, and showing Puerto Rican pride.

The Connecticut Institute for Community Development organized the festivities.

Board member Maria Isabel Rodriguez says there was renewed excitement this year, celebrating the annual tradition that has been going on since 1964.

“We definitely went big,” Rodriguez said. "We're all going to be together in community celebrating.” She said once the parade kicks off all types of music will turn on, from Reggaeton to Bomba, Plena, and Salsa to Merengue.

Immediately following the parade was the Festival of Coqui in Bushnell Park, with vendors, food and live music which ran until 9 p.m.

Liana Rivera, Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford, 2024 said the theme of the parade is “honoring the past and celebrating the future.”

Rivera also remarked the specialness of the show of love for the Puerto Rican culture, especially when you see everyone coming together at once.