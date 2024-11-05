Who's winning so far? A look at the state of the race

With polls closing across the country and the Associated Press race calls starting to come in, you might be wondering where the night is headed.

Unfortunately for nail-biting viewers, it's still too early to say.

Here's what we do know as of just after 9 p.m. ET:

The candidates have clinched some predictable victories, with Harris winning reliably blue states like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts, and Trump once again dominating in red states like Texas, Ohio and Florida.

Trump holds an early lead, with 178 electoral votes to Harris' 99. A candidate needs 270 to win — and there are still 261 electoral votes waiting to be awarded.

Polls have yet to close in the western part of the country, and votes are still being counted in many eastern and midwestern states.

Key swing states including Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania, where results were already expected to take hours or even days, are warning of further delays due to threats and other issues affecting certain polling sites.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro says so far, he's not seeing anything wildly surprising.

"But I think that the Trump team is probably pretty happy with where things are at this point," he said. "Things are maybe in their direction a little bit more than maybe the Harris campaign would like. But we'll have to see, there's a lot more votes still left to count."

