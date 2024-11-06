© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Harris won't speak at her results watch party, campaign official says

By Deepa Shivaram
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:53 AM EST

Harris will not speak at a results watch party at Howard University tonight, campaign official Cedric Richmond said.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow,” he said.

As NPR has reported, the mood at the D.C. watch party shifted from celebratory to "intense focus" as results started rolling in.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Your Vote 2024Your Vote 2024 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.