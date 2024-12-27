© 2025 Maine Public

Mass. family identified as victims of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Wakefield

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST
Wakefield, New Hampshire
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Town Hall and Meadow Street in Wakefield, NH. Dan Tuohy photo 2023 / NHPR

Four Newton, Mass. residents have been identified as those who died due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Wakefield this week.

State fire marshal Sean Toomey said in a press conference Friday that a possible malfunction in the home's heating system played a role in the deaths of Matthew Goldstein, 52, Lyla Goldstein, 54, and their two daughters, 22-year-old Valerie and 19-year-old Violet.

The Wakefield Police Department was asked to check on the four family members after they did not show up for holiday plans at a relative’s house on Christmas Day.

“When Wakefield fire arrived they metered the house for carbon monoxide and found elevated readings of carbon monoxide when they arrived,” Toomey said.

While the state has confirmed Matthew Goldstein died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials are waiting for additional blood test results for the other three adults.

Three victims were found in their bedrooms and one person in the bathroom.

“Based on the location of their bedrooms we believe it was probably overnight but we have not confirmed that at this point,” Toomey said.

The state’s fire marshal's office has been assisting the investigation.

They have reported that there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the family's vacation home at the time.

Officials urge everyone to check that they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their home and in the event they go off, to call 911.

Toomey said that carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic systems of the flu - with headaches, nausea and fatigue.

So far there have been 10 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in New Hampshire this year.
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
