Snow, sleet and freezing rain cause school closures in CT

A wintry mix is covering Connecticut, snarling traffic and closing schools.

Expect between 1 and 4 inches of snow and sleet accumulations on Thursday. Parts of northwestern Connecticut had already seen an inch of snow by late Thursday morning.

Snow was falling across much of the state in the morning before changing to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Portions of the state could also see a glaze of ice with greater impacts inland, the National Weather Service says.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for much of northern Connecticut — including Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the agency warns. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.”

School districts across the state announced closures Wednesday evening, ahead of the storm.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and be alert to icy roads. People venturing outside should also take care while walking to not slip on any patches of ice.

“It'll start as snow, then change to an icy mix,” Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. “Shoreline areas will switch to rain, though New Haven and points could remain icy.”

“Inland areas will be slick all day long,” he said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is staging more than 600 snowplows and specialized snow removal equipment across the state, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

"Crews are on standby and will remain active until the roads are clear of snow and ice," Lamont's office said in a statement.

On Friday it will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s and low 40s, Argianas said.

School closures

Districts across Connecticut are announcing closures Thursday due to the storm. A full listing of closures and delays is available here, here and here.