The head of New England's EPA office on the Trump admin's plans for the agency

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tapped Mark Sanborn to be the next regional administrator for New England. Sanborn will be in charge of advancing the Trump administration’s environmental agenda across New England states and federally recognized Tribal Nations.

NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley spoke with Sanborn about his goals in his new position.

Transcript

You're from New Hampshire and served here as the assistant commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Services. What are some of the functions of the EPA that you just couldn't have done without when you were working as a state official?

The EPA sets the federal standards. So as all states go to implement the environmental programs at the state level, it starts with what Congress has passed and been signed into law. So an important priority for this administration is cooperative federalism.

One of my top priorities is ensuring that EPA should be a partner, not a barrier. Local leaders know their communities better than anyone, and that means returning authority to the states. And that's very consistent with [the] New Hampshire approach. New Hampshire does the same at the state level in terms of deferring to local communities as much as possible.

Are there certain functions of the EPA that you experienced that you think are vital and essential?

EPA does important work across the board, and this administration wants to continue to use those functions to protect the environment and protect public health.

Many federal agencies are seeing reductions in staff and budgets right now, and the EPA administrator, Lee Zeldin, has indicated that could be in the EPA's future as well — could be some severe cuts. Do you know what that will mean for the EPA's work here in New England?

Yes, we are anticipating changes at the agency. But what will not change is EPA's core mission and our dedication to protecting human health and the environment. How we achieve that mission may evolve, but the goal remains the same.

How do you expect some of these changes to affect people, for instance, here in the Granite State?

I got to say, this is my first week on the job. So right now I'm focused on listening and learning. I'm meeting with our dedicated teams in the region and our partners across New England to understand what's working and where we can do better.

We have heard about some uncertainty about the EPA's role under the Trump administration right now. Obviously, changes are coming. With severe cuts to budget, you imagine things must have to change to some degree. What direction are you hoping to take here in New England, and what are you anticipating those changes might look like?

As an agency, we're looking at all ways we can become more efficient and effective at our work. Again, [it] goes back to, we want to maintain commitment to our core mission of protecting the environment and public health, but while balancing that with being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar.

But can you speak specifically to any particular program, any kind of particular regulation, any kind of change that you see happening in our region that might be down the line here?

I appreciate your question and I understand why you're asking it. The honest answer right now is that all aspects of EPA's program and organization are being evaluated to make sure we're being as efficient as possible to fulfill our mission, but to do it as efficiently as possible.

Okay, so we don't have specifics at the moment. EPA administrator Lee Zeldin is promising to enact major deregulations on things like standards for mercury and air toxins from coal plants. We're probably of the same generation. I imagine, Administrator, you might remember the acid rain that we experienced here in New England back in the '70s and '80s. I want to ask you – several New England states have goals to reduce carbon emissions and advance alternative energy sources like offshore wind. Are you going to support states’ goals, even if they are at odds with deregulation efforts from the Trump administration?

My approach to this is, we here in Region One want all communities to prosper. And an example of that is we want a reliable power grid so families don't have to worry about energy bills. We want our contaminated sites to be cleaned up and brought back into productive development uses, so that jobs can be created and homes can be built. And we're confident we can do that while also protecting the environment and public health.

So I appreciate the individual states’ perspective on this, and they'll have a voice in the process. But that's the lens in which those regulatory items are being looked through: how can we protect the environment, protect the public's health, but also make sure that we are remembering the importance of economic development and U.S. energy independence.

Administrator Zeldin has said that he wants to end the "climate change religion." What's your reaction to that?

Well, I don't think we need to characterize things. I would prefer to answer the question sticking to the goal we're looking at, which is protecting the environment and public safety. At the end of the day, we're focused on results – cleaning up legacy pollution, building infrastructure that lasts, including affordable and reliable energy production and making sure families in New England have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and clean, safe spaces to live, work and play. That's what people care about and what the American people voted for. And that's where we're headed.

Can you do that, though, by rolling back emissions regulations?

I am comfortable that the administration will put forward policies that will meet the EPA's core mission of protecting the environment and protecting public health.

There's been lots of research showing environmental impacts are concentrated in lower income communities and communities of color. Here in New England that includes places like Lawrence, Massachusetts, parts of Nashua here in New Hampshire, towns along the Mystic River Watershed. How are you, as the region's administrator, planning to address that moving forward as the Trump administration is removing environmental justice programs?

I think we can accomplish the goals and address the challenges you're referring to with the existing tools in our toolbox. We will continue to carry out EPA's mission and the priorities set by Administrator Zeldin here in New England by focusing on all the American people we serve. And EPA has many programs that address the concerns you listed, and I feel confident we can meet those community needs.

You mentioned some existing tools when it comes to environmental justice programs. What are those tools?

No, what I mentioned was [the] EPA overall has existing tools to ensure that the environment of all communities and the public health of all communities are being protected. The mission of EPA is to protect every community. And here at Region One, we're obviously focused on the six New England states. And that continues to be our focus utilizing the programs that are here. Again, I'm committed to advancing both environmental safeguards and economic growth across New England.

Do you have some worries about staffing if you see deep cuts in your staffing numbers in your administration? Do you see issues with that when it comes to staffing?

In my first week here I've been incredibly impressed with the staff that is working here, and I feel very confident that we'll maintain the staff needed to meet our mission.

I know in the past several months, you've been working with Northeast Purification Systems on a project to bring PFAS destruction technology to New England. Now that you're leading regional environmental regulatory efforts, what do you see as the EPA's responsibility when it comes to remediating PFAS contamination?

Well, those are kind of two different questions in one. So let me address the aspect of it that has to do with my past work.

I plan to execute my duties with integrity and transparency. I am proud of all of my past professional work in both the public and private sectors. In my role, I'm completely focused on delivering on EPA's mission of protecting the environment and public health here in New England. On my first day, I took an oath to fully comply with all the requirements under federal statutes.

In relationship to the aspect of the question that has to do with PFAS, the federal government's approach to PFAS regulation is still being reviewed. Data is still being collected, and we're working with all stakeholders to have those conversations. And we'll look to the guidance we receive from both Congress and EPA headquarters to find out where they settle in terms of a regulatory approach.

Will you be continuing to work on that project?

As I already stated, as of March 31, I've stepped away from all my previous professional engagements to ensure there are no conflicts of interest. In this role, my focus will be serving the American public and carrying out EPA's mission and the priorities set by Administrator Zeldin here in New England.

You mentioned working towards more efficiency in the EPA. What does that look like to you?

Well, that's still being evaluated at this time.

What wasn't working from the EPA's perspective under the previous administration, and how are you looking to change those things now as you take over?

I think if you look at any organization, you'll always be able to find ways to make it more efficient and improve. That's the exercise that's happening right now.

