In MA, first-ever fishing limits for false albacore and bonito likely coming

Massachusetts is poised to become the first East Coast state to set regular fishing limits on false albacore and Atlantic bonito.

Though there aren’t clear numbers about the abundance of either fish, fishermen have urged the state regulators to set precautionary limits to prevent the stocks from getting depleted. It’s somewhat unusual; often, the fishing community pushes back against new regulations.

“I think a lot of the guides and charter boat captains are really trying to protect the golden egg here,” said Chris McGuire, director of the Massachusetts Ocean Program at the Nature Conservancy. “Things are seemingly good right now. And if there's a way of putting precautionary management in place to maintain the status quo, that would be amazing.”

The regulations establish a minimum size limit for both species at 16” and a combined bag limit of 5 fish per angler. There are some exemptions for the mackerel fishery and the weir fishery.

In letters to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), many fishermen voiced their support.

“We’ve seen too many species decline due to delayed management. Implementing these regulations now ensures we never reach that tipping point. With no added burden to the state agency, this is a simple, common-sense step toward responsible fisheries management,” wrote Michael Hogan, of Hogy Lures.

Some fishermen even called for stricter limits.

“While we fully support this effort, we ask for consideration to change the five fish limit to three. That is still 18 fish for a boat of six anglers. No one needs that many False Albacore, and while Atlantic Bonito is excellent table fare, the meat is delicate and must be prepared quickly while not freezing well,” wrote Tony Friedrich, president and policy director for the American Saltwater Guides Association.

But the regulations faced some pushback, as well.

“How can any measure be proposed without a stock assessment or [Fishery management plan]?,” wrote Capt. Tom Depersia, founding president of the Stellwagen Bank Charter Boat Association.

That question is hard to answer, McGuire said. False albacore and Atlantic bonito haven’t been abundant enough in local waters to warrant that level of study. But the landing data does offer a window into how much more these fish could show up in local waters.

“The average landings in pounds of Atlantic Bonito over the last decade or more in Massachusetts is something like 100,000 pounds,” McGuire said. “And in 2024, the data shows that it was almost 600,000 pounds, so about a five-times increase in the total landings.”

That increase created a small boom for the fishing community, Hogan wrote.

“False albacore are not only a world-class gamefish but also a critical economic driver for Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In 2024 alone, nearly 900,000 albies and bonito were landed in these two states, representing a fishery worth at least $25 million, likely much more,” according to Hogan. “This isn’t just about fish—it’s about the small businesses, guides, tackle shops, and tourism industries that thrive because of them.”

Overall, McGuire said he believes the regulations will help protect the recreational fishery for both albies and bonito, and prevent the creation of a commercial fishery which doesn’t exist now.

“There isn't the driver that is saying, ‘You must regulate this because the science is telling you the fishery is depleted,’” he said. “The precautionary idea is: wouldn't it be better if we could put common sense rules in place before we have a problem?”

Mass. DMF announced it will begin the final rule-making process, and anticipated updated rules will go into effect later this spring. Advocates for the regulations hope other East Coast states will soon follow.

A written summary of the Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission meeting, discussing these rules, can be found here.

And you can watch the full video of the meeting here.