Despite federal funding uncertainty, Efficiency Maine will continue to offer energy incentives

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:06 AM EDT
A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in northwest Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in northwest Denver.

Efficiency Maine has a new three-year plan to continue the state’s push to reduce energy use from homes and businesses.

And despite uncertainty about federal funding, the agency says it has resources to offer rebates and other incentives to lower energy costs.

By 2028, the agency expects that it will help 38,000 homes exclusively use heat pumps.

The plan includes funding for almost 10-thousand weatherization upgrades and for advanced cooling and heating systems for schools and businesses.

Efficiency Maine is suing to restore loan funding cut by the Trump administration. But it says its core incentives are funded through a regional greenhouse gas credit market and utility surcharges.

The Mills administration has encouraged heat pumps as a way for homes to stop using heating oil and reduce pollution

The governor has a goal of installing 175,000 heat pump units by 2027.
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
