See a plane flying low over CT? Don't worry; it's putting rocks on the map

Look up and you may spot a quirky-looking plane flying low in the sky.

The plane is meant to be there, federal officials say. And it’s on a mission: to improve maps.

Outfitted with an elongated “boom” and cruising at altitudes as low as 300 feet above the ground, the U.S. Geological Survey is raising awareness about the flights, which begin in May over the Connecticut River Valley and will continue into the fall.

The flights, happening across much of New England, will image geology as part of a national effort to modernize geological maps in the region. The goal is to get better insight into mineral and water resources and natural hazards like earthquakes and radon, the agency says.

“Increasing knowledge of New England’s geologic framework will help with national priorities, like sourcing critical minerals, and regional concerns — like mapping pyrrhotite to minimize its use in local infrastructure,” said Jamey Jones, science coordinator for the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, in a statement.

Pyrrhotite is a mineral found in bedrock under certain parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts. It can cause long-term structural weakness in construction when used in cement, the USGS says. In Connecticut, pyrrhotite has adversely affected as many as 35,000 homes, condominiums and municipal buildings.

Instruments on the airplane will measure “variations in the Earth’s magnetic field and natural, low-level radiation created by different rock types beneath vegetation and up to several miles below the surface,” the agency says.

If the low-altitude thrum of the engine isn’t enough of a give-away, look to the plane’s tail (or its nose), which the USGS says will be equipped with an elongated “boom” that extends off the main cabin that houses sensors.

“These scientific instruments are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals, or plant life,” the agency says.

Officials say that no photography or video data will be collected.

The plane will fly at about 300 feet above the surface in some areas. The ground clearance will increase to 1,000 feet over populated areas and will comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, officials say.

About the flights

Provided / USGS .

The U.S. Geological Survey says flights are expected to cover the following counties:

Connecticut: Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham, as well as eastern parts of Fairfield and Litchfield.

Massachusetts: Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester, as well as eastern parts of Berkshire and northwestern parts of Middlesex.

New Hampshire: Southern parts of Cheshire and Hillsborough.

Rhode Island: Western parts of Kent, Providence and Washington.

Vermont: Southern parts of Bennington and Windham, as well as Fisher’s Island, New York.