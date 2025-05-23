Vermont state auction draws deal-hunters from across the Northeast

If you’re in the market for a game warden’s old ATV, or a big orange plow truck, there’s one place to go: the state surplus auction.

Once a year, Vermont raises hundreds of thousands of dollars selling off heavy equipment and vehicles that have aged out of the fleet, been damaged or otherwise aren't worth keeping around.

April McCullum / Vermont Public Former state plow trucks are lined up for auction to the public at the state surplus auction in Berlin on Saturday, May 10.

April McCullum / Vermont Public A former state game warden's ATV for sale — "no key," according to a message written on the back of the mirror.

People travel from all over Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, even Canada. And they all stand in a parking lot next to a state garage in Berlin for the live auction.

The event is a community tradition, and a chance to socialize, as well as a way to find a deal.

This year's auction featured state park leaf blowers and boats, miscellaneous tools, Fish and Wildlife Department snow machines, and a lineup of trucks of all sizes.

"The DMV cruisers have always been excellent trucks — I've had three of those in the past. And I've also had AOT trucks, which have been great trucks," said Tom Doane, of South Burlington. "If people are paying attention to really what the value of this stuff is, and they don't drive the prices out of sight, it's a pretty good bargain."

April McCullum / Vermont Public RJ Klisiewicz is an auctioneer with Auctions International from New York state, and has worked the Vermont state surplus auction for about a decade.

April McCullum / Vermont Public People gather in a parking lot next to a state garage in Berlin for the Vermont state surplus auction.

Auctioneer RJ Klisiewicz had been resting his voice in anticipation of the event. In the age of online auctions, this gathering is something of a rarity.

"Nowadays we don't do many live auctions, so I don't necessarily get to do the talking fast aspect any more," Klisiewicz said, sitting inside a truck where he would run the auction, rolling slowly around the parking lot with the crowd. "So I personally enjoy coming up here once a year and getting to have a little fun."

By mid-afternoon, everything had been auctioned off — except one truck hood that no one wanted.

"The rain held out. Everyone seems happy," Klisiewicz said, "and as long as everyone pays, we're good to go."

This audio story was produced by Peter Engisch.