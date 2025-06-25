System outage at Central Maine Healthcare continues to vex patients

Central Maine Healthcare patients say they're still in the "twilight zone," as they're having a hard time reaching their doctors, accessing medical records, getting prescriptions refilled and scheduling appointments.

That's as a computer and phone system outage at the health care system has stretched more than three weeks.

The computers were still down at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston last Friday when Christine Doucette took her daughter to the emergency department.

"She needs to do a follow-up, but they haven't called her. I don't know if her doctor even knows what went down with her. I'm assuming not," Doucette said. "I think she needs to be proactive, which kind of stinks."

On a temporary website, Central Maine Healthcare has posted that almost all phone lines have been restored, and information technology teams are "moving swiftly towards full restoration."

Central Maine Healthcare shut down all network servers and phone systems in response to "unusual activity" in their software, which was reported on June 1.

