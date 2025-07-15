Prolific bank robber gets five years in prison following Manchester heist

A man who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Manchester while on supervised release for robbing banks in New York City will serve five years in prison.

Jesse Hippolite, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a credit union on Elm Street in February. According to authorities, he passed a note to tellers demanding $100,000, with “no dye packs.” He fled with more than $3,100 and was later identified on nearby surveillance cameras in Manchester, officials said.

At the time of the heist, Hippolite was on release from federal prison after serving a lengthy prison sentence following a string of bank robberies — authorities say as many as 12 — carried out in 2011 in New York City. He was released in 2023 from prison, and relocated to New Hampshire.

FBI agent Ted Docks, who helped prosecute the case, described Hippolite as “a crime spree unto himself.”

In each of the robberies tied to Hippolite, he entered the facilities unarmed.

He was sentenced Monday by federal court Judge Paul Barbadoro, following his previous guilty plea.