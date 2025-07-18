Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Change the sign and the public perception of wheelchair users

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published July 18, 2025 at 8:53 AM EDT
A 2016 design, showing a stick figure in a wheel chair in motion, in pursuit of for a more dynamic accessibility logo, from The Accessible Icon Project,
1 of 2  — blueicon.jpg
A 2016 design, showing a stick figure in a wheel chair in motion, in pursuit of for a more dynamic accessibility logo, from The Accessible Icon Project,
courtesy / accessibleicon.org
2 of 2  — HZTRQND37BGUZGWTLEHLQPOUWQ.jpg

In Cambridge and Malden, Massachusetts, the image depicted on parking signs reserved for people with disabilities is slowly being replaced, from the familiar white stick figure in a wheelchair, to something more dynamic.

A campaign to do likewise is underway around western Mass.

Erin Murray said she plans to go city by city to advocate repainting or replacing signs with a new more dynamic image, and instead of the words "Handicap Parking," she wants to see the words "Reserved Parking."

"It really is paint and a different stencil," Murray said.

In 2024 in Springfield Murray, who is an occupational therapist and professor at Western New England University, was the energy behind some signs being changed in front of a clinic on campus.

Her motivation, she said, is to change the public perception of people in wheelchairs.

"So that people know that individuals with disabilities are active participants in society," Murray said. "They're not passive or stationary."

While the physical change to the signs might be simple, local and maybe lawmakers will need to weigh in on legislation or ordinances.

Murray started a petition last year to show officials she said — there's interest in updating the logo.

To date she said, she's been in contact Northampton and Springfield.

More than a decade ago, The Accessible Icon Project came up with their version of a stick figure in a wheel chair— in motion. It's one of several alternative designs, created with the idea of replacing the dominant stick figure in a wheel chair.

Connecticut lawmakers took up legislation several years ago that would change the wheelchair logo when signs around the state needed to be replaced, or new spots became available in parking lots.

According to "New York Dynamic Accessibility Symbol Laws Compliance Resource Bulletin," in 2014 the state of New York approved similar legislation.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman