WATCH: Emerging from the pandemic, the Twin Cities' Franco-Americans enjoy a cultural rekindling

After more than a yearlong COVID-driven pause, the Franco Center in Lewiston has resumed activities for the Franco-American residents of the Lewiston-Auburn area.

More than 120 guests, including Gov. Janet Mills and Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, attended the Center’s celebration of Saint John the Baptist on June 23, 2022, which featured live French-Canadian fiddle music and refreshments.

Maine Public spoke with Franco Center marketing development director, Denise Scammon, and Franco-Americans Janet Shabbot Sullivan and Lionel “Nell” Meservier about how Franco-American Mainers are reconnecting with their roots and each other as the state begins to open back up: