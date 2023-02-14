Valentine's Day 'bandit' returns to Portland

Portland's best-kept secret is back again. The so-called Valentine's Day bandit has placed hundreds of red paper hearts around city storefronts and other notable landmarks Tuesday. A large banner hung outside the Portland Public Library. Another was placed at the top of the construction site for what will eventually be Maine's tallest building.

The tradition has been going on every year since the 1970s.

Betsy Reinsborough of Yarmouth said it's become an annual tradition to visit downtown Portland and admire the work of the Valentine's Day bandit.

"I don't know how they do it," she said. "But it's got to be more than one person, and I feel like the person who did it 50 years ago would probably not be physically able to do it all themselves anymore. So it's got be more than one...not the original person."

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public A large banner with a red heart hung from the top of a construction site in Portland on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The site will eventually be Maine's tallest building.

Cary Tyson, executive director of Portland Downtown, said the Valentine's Day bandit has earned "creative access" to spots around the city over the years, including to places that seemingly would be difficult for one person to reach. So how does it all happen in one night?

"How Santa get all the presents under the tree? It's a little bit of magic. A little bit of fairy dust," he said.

Tyson said the practice, which is an annual tradition in Portland, has spread to other nearby cities. He said the bandit's identity is unknown, and it's unclear how many hearts have been placed around the city.