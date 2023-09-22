Skowhegan drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend

After 70 years in business, the Skowhegan Drive-In movie theater will close for good after this weekend. General manager Chaz Wing says business has declined as more people watch movies through streaming services.

"I'm sad it's closing," he says. "I feel very lucky to have been able to be involved with it. Most drive-ins closed in the 80s. You know, it's a great thing that this one was able to be open twice as long as most of them were."

Wing says a local businessman purchased the property for roughly $300,000, and he's not interested in maintaining the drive-in.

The final weekend will offer triple features Friday and tomorrow night, kicking off with a screening of the War of the Worlds from 1953 — the same year the drive-in opened.

It's one of roughly a half dozen drive-ins still operating in Maine, from Madawaska to Saco.

