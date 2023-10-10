Portland becomes first Maine city with its own Monopoly board game

A special Portland, Maine edition of the board game Monopoly released on Friday. It's the first Maine city to receive an official, custom version of the Hasbro classic.

The set includes a Portland styled board featuring landmarks and businesses like Harbor Fish Market and the Portland Observatory.

Tim Barney is behind the Portland edition. He's the Monopoly manager for Top Trumps, an official licensee that produces special city editions of Monopoly. Barney says making the set unique to the city starts with figuring out the 22 properties.

"We want to diversify each of those spaces as much as possible," Barney says. "We don't want it to be all restaurants, we don't want it to be shops, we don't want it to be all schools and teams, we want a little bit of everything. And then the 'Community Chest' and 'Chance' spaces. I typically like to dedicate those to the nonprofit's myself. And most often the big spaces you're referring to, are going to be a couple of major landmarks. And that's the other way we can get it. Make it more fair for everyone."

So what's the Boardwalk and Park Place of Portland? According to Barney and the board, it's Portland Head Light and the Eastern Promenade.

Copies of the game are available for sale online and in local, participating stores.