Annual pride parade fills Portland streets with color, solidarity and community spirit

Every color of the rainbow was visible on the streets of Portland Saturday for the annual Pride parade.

Wearing colorful costumes, carrying flags and signs, marchers started in Monument Square and walked to Deering Oaks Park for a festival featuring food, music and vendors. Sections of Congress Street, High Street, and Park Avenue were closed to traffic.

Those who attended emphasized Pride's importance as the Trump administration calls for rollbacks on protections for trans and nonbinary people.

Lillian Crowley, a trans woman who marched in the parade with her live-action role-playing group, said that she was pleased to see the turnout this year.

“I'm extremely proud of this community, to still be resilient and holding on to what we all collectively hold dear,” said Crowley. “I think it's especially important now more than ever when our all of our collective rights are at stake.”

Several parade goers held signs protesting Trump along with others who stood in solidarity with them. Calls for a free Palestine, pro-bodily autonomy and anti-ICE were among the most common of the chants and signs.

Iselin Bratz / Maine Public A Pride parade on Congress Street in Portland on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

LGBTQ+ groups were not the only groups represented in the parade. Veterinary hospitals, banks, high schools and churches also participated.

“We believe that Jesus welcomed everyone, and we do too,” said Barbra Willie, a member of welcoming committee for the Lady of Hope Church.

Willie says she supports everyone.

“They're a part of us [and] we're a part of them as we get to know one another," she said.

Kristen Matzkin, co-owner of North Deering Veterinary Hospital, marched in the parade with some of her staff. She said that she thinks it’s important to show her employees and customers' support.

“I would hope that all businesses would be,” said Matzkin.