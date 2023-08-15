The running of the alewives is one of Mother Nature's great spectacles. These small anadromous fish power upstream to reach their spawning grounds, and thousands of people flock to streams to witness the drama every spring.

In this first Borealis story, we'll explore the hype surrounding the 11 mile pilgrimage Maine alewives take from the salty Gulf of Maine to Highland Lake, a freshwater haven. We'll hear from Zachary Whitener of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute on why these fish are crucial to land and sea ecosystems, and how conservation efforts in the last few decades have helped the population recover. Plus, we'll hear from Deb and Mark Wilson about the purpose of something called a "fish ladder" at Damariscotta Mills and how alewife harvests are crucial to the local economy.

If you leave this video with one feeling, it's hope in the resurgence of this intrepid little fish.

Borealis is made possible by the generous support of our Production Sponsor: The Nature Conservancy in Maine

And by our Broadcast Sponsors: Evergreen Home Performance, Conservation Law Foundation, The Maine Office of Tourism

Production Credits:

Produced by: Brian Bechard

Written by: Brian Bechard & Jennifer Rooks

Videography by: Brian Bechard

Edited by: Brian Bechard

Music: Travel Feelings - Storyblocks

Archival Photographs - Maine Memory Network & The Damariscotta Fish Restoration Project

Additional Footage: City of Westbrook, Steven Chu, Nick Woodward

