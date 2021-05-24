Gov. Mills Nominates Retired Energy Lawyer To State Utilities Commission

Governor Janet Mills is nominating a retired energy lawyer to the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Patrick Scully, 64, retired as CEO of Portland law firm Bernstein & Shur in 2019. He specialized in municipal and utility law and, Mills says, developed particular expertise in renewable energy issues.

If confirmed by the state Senate, Scully will replace outgoing PUC member R. Bruce Williamson.

The three-member commission is a quasi-judicial body that regulates telephone, water and electric utilities, as well as public ferry systems in Maine. Mills also appointed its current chairman, Phil Bartlett.

