Report: Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Tourism Up 10% Last Year

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published June 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument
Jimmy Emerson, DVM
/
Flickr

A new National Park Service report shows that Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument attracted 41,000 visitors last year who spent $2.7 million in nearby communities. The report says that spending supported 38 jobs and had a cumulative benefit of more than $3 million.

Visitation continues to grow each year. Superintendent Tim Hudson says the numbers increased about 10% last summer and have prompted the National Park Service to propose adding the monument's facilities to a national park reservation system. Currently, all campsites and lean-tos are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We had one group recently that said, 'If we had a reservation system we'd come but we don't want to take the chance that we won't get a spot,'" Hudson says.

The national reservation does include a fee - but there are no costs to use the facilities. Public comment is being taken on the reservation system until July 15.

