Business and Economy

New Law Gives Medical Marijuana Growers More Say Over Industry Rulemaking Process

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published July 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
medical-marijuana-1_custom-950765b3e47a78df85052ca62c4a2bc3e5327bda-s1600-c85.jpg
Getty Images

Medical marijuana growers and caregivers will have a greater say over any new rules generated by the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP) under a new law that takes effect this week. The measure freezes Maine’s current medical marijuana rules, adds legislative oversight to future rule changes and allows local caregivers and patients to have more of a say in the process. The measure received strong grassroots and bipartisan support. Senate President Troy Jackson says the new law should help protect Maine's Medical Marijuana Program.

"I don't want to see big Pharma coopt it and take it over, like they've done with our legal prescriptions," Jackson says. "What I want to see is everyday Mainers continue to do the business of medical marijuana and continue to help the people of the state of Maine with this product because I believe in it and I believe it helps people."

The measure also creates a process to review potential consultants hired by Office of Marijuana Policy.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
