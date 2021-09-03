Somerset, Franklin Counties Declared Disaster Areas By USDA Amid Drought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Franklin and Somerset counties as primary natural disaster areas due to the long-running drought in Maine.

The designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to farmers suffering losses during their prime growing season. Emergency loans can be used to reorganize a farming operation, refinance certain debts or to replace equipment or livestock.

Those affected can go to farmers.gov to find their local Farm Service Agency to ask about available programs or to file a loss. The application deadline is April 13, 2022.