Gov. Mills pledges support for organic dairy farmers losing contracts

This summer, 14 Maine organic dairy farms were informed by the parent company of Horizon Organic that their contracts will be terminated next August. Governor Janet Mills says she's working to find solutions for those affected by the move, and met with a group of organic dairy farmers from across the Northeast in Freeport Friday.

Faithful Venture Farm in Searsmont is one of the 14 Maine organic dairy farms that are losing their contract with Horizon Organic, which is owned by parent company, Danone. Jodie Martin says her farm has contracted with Horizon since 2005, and it accounts for their entire business.

"We milk 40 cows, and when you have contract with Horizon, they contract every single pound of your milk," Martin says.

Now, she has less than a year to find another company to buy her milk in a tight market.

At a meeting of Northeast organic dairy farmers at Wolfe's Neck Center in Freeport, Governor Janet Mills said the decision by Danone to sever ties with small Maine farms is especially upsetting because it's a B Corporation, which is a certification that it focuses on social justice and environmental issues. Mills says she's asked Danone to reconsider terminating its contracts, and if they don't, "Pay these farmers what it takes to transition out of this sector if they choose to, if they have to. Or pay towards a processing plant that will help them remain in business."

Creating a processing plant for organic milk in Maine would help stabilize the industry, Mills says. She's also asked the federal government for help, BY finalizing and enforcing a federal rule that has strict organic standards which she says Maine farmers already meet but farms in other regions don't. She's says she's also considering using funding from the American Rescue Plan to support the industry. Maine's organic dairy farms make up about 30% of the commercial dairy industry in the state.