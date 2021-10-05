© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

U.S. Labor Secretary pledges to help Maine loggers address labor shortage

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
Maine Logging
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A Canadian log hauling truck travels north towards Canada on Rte. 201, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, near The Forks, Maine.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was in Maine Tuesday for several events, including a tour of a logging operation in Fayette and a discussion with logging contractors who told him about their difficulties finding young people to work in the woods.

Walsh said he'd look into expanding community college training programs for loggers and creating better vocational pathways for high school students. In the past, the state had more than 20 such vocational programs but that number has since been whittled down to five.

"For the last 20-25 years people have been so focused on college and not on careers like logging. And there's an opportunity here to really earn a living and raise a family. So, you think about logging - I probably thought about maybe firewood and wood for a home but there's so much more to it - energy, creating electricity and so many other things - so, it's really been an amazing day," Walsh said.

A recent study suggests Maine will need 2,000 additional loggers and truckers to support the industry in the next ten years.

Walsh met with loggers at the request of Democratic Congressman Jared Golden who accompanied him to Fayette. Golden said he and other members of Maine's congressional delegation are also working to secure additional funding for a loggers' apprenticeship program that has been helpful to the industry in Maine.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
