© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Rail authority hears proposal for Brunswick-to-Rockland passenger line

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published January 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
Amtrak Downeaster
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A passenger boards the Amtrak Downeaster passenger train, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Freeport, Maine.

A new plan has surfaced for Brunswick-to-Rockland passenger rail service. Maine's passenger rail authority was briefed on Monday on a proposal by a subsidiary of Finger Lakes Railway, which is based in upstate New York.

The subsidiary, Midcoast Rail Service, is proposing to use a self-propelled rail car to carry passengers between Rockland and Brunswick. The trips would be timed to connect with Downeaster trains in Brunswick.

A co-founder of Finger Lakes Railway, George Betke, said it could have multiple benefits.

"It would provide better intra-state connectivity between Rockland and certainly Portland, as well as other potential destinations in southern Maine," he said. "It would also be a pioneering experiment from Amtrak's standpoint."

Midcoast Rail would also carry freight on the line. But a major source of freight revenue, Dragon Cement in Thomaston, has said it is no longer shipping product from its plant to Rockland by rail.

Still, Betke said his new company would like to begin operating by this summer and has already acquired a rail car it could use on the runs.

"This type of equipment has been used with great success between Dallas and Fort Worth in recent years. Successful enough so that the patronage warranted going to conventional-length trains to replace the single cars, I think, speaks for itself," he said.

Betke said the trains would make two round trips a day on summer weekends, and one round trip per day at all other times.

Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
See stories by Irwin Gratz