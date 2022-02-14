© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Maine lobstermen post record-high $725 million haul in 2021

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST
Chinese New Years Lobsters
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine, Aug. 31, 2021.

Maine fishermen landed nearly $725 million worth of lobster in 2021, blasting through previous record highs. That was thanks to a sizeable harvest of 108 million pounds, but also sustained high prices at the dock.

It was a marked contrast to 2020 — the first year of market disruptions caused by the pandemic — when the lobster haul dropped below 100 million pounds for the first time in a decade.

Consumer demand roared back in 2021, although the industry continued to contend with shipping and inventory issues. That led to some surprises, such as lobster rolls priced as high as $34 a pop in midcoast Maine last summer.

On Tuesday, a legislative committee will consider whether to provide lobstermen as much as $30 million to convert their gear to meet new federal requirements for protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales. Another bill up for review would create a legal defense fund to help the industry fight off what lobstermen worry will be even more onerous regulations.

lobster.graph.jpg
Maine Department of Marine Resources
/

Business and Economy
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever