Maine lobstermen post record-high $725 million haul in 2021

Maine fishermen landed nearly $725 million worth of lobster in 2021, blasting through previous record highs. That was thanks to a sizeable harvest of 108 million pounds, but also sustained high prices at the dock.

It was a marked contrast to 2020 — the first year of market disruptions caused by the pandemic — when the lobster haul dropped below 100 million pounds for the first time in a decade.

Consumer demand roared back in 2021, although the industry continued to contend with shipping and inventory issues. That led to some surprises, such as lobster rolls priced as high as $34 a pop in midcoast Maine last summer.

On Tuesday, a legislative committee will consider whether to provide lobstermen as much as $30 million to convert their gear to meet new federal requirements for protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales. Another bill up for review would create a legal defense fund to help the industry fight off what lobstermen worry will be even more onerous regulations.